Bus fire horror: PM announces ex gratia to kin of 12 killed

Fri, 24 October 2025
09:36
The charred remains of the bus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on X. 

At least 12 persons were killed after a private bus heading towards Hyderabad caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district.

"My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the prime minister said. 

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM said.

Initial reports said there were about 40 persons in the bus when the motorcycle collided with it and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze. 

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police said. -- PTI

