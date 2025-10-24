Bihar polls: Two candidates of INDIA bloc withdraw candidature

00:47





While Congress' Satish Kumar withdrew his candidature from Warsaliganj in Nawada, Bindu Gulab Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) withdrew her nomination from Babubarhi in Madhubani, they said.





Following the development, RJD candidates Anita (Warsaliganj) and Arun Kumar Singh (Babubarhi) are contesting the polls as Mahagathbandhan' nominees.





Both the assembly seats will go to polls in the second phase on November 11.





The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.





There are some seats where constituents of the INDIA bloc are set to lock horns against each other due to internal discord among the Congress, RJD and Left parties over seat-sharing arrangements, sources said.





Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bachhwara, Kahalgaon, Biharsharif and Sikandara are among these assembly constituencies, they said.





The Congress has always followed the coalition dharma... I must say that the RJD and Left parties fielded their candidates after the Congress had already announced the list of all its nominees, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Tiwary said. --PTI

