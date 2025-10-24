HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Be polite with public, say 'please', 'sorry', 'thank you': Haryana DGP to cops

Fri, 24 October 2025
Haryana DGP O P Singh on Friday emphasised that polite behaviour with the public is crucial and asked police officials to use simple and courteous words like 'please', 'sorry' and 'thank you', saying this will improve the image of the police and strengthen public trust.
   
The DGP chaired a meeting with all commissioners of police (CPs), superintendents of police (SPs) and station house officers (SHOs) here, said an official statement.
 
Singh also said police must now become proactive, solution-oriented, coordinated and citizen-centric.
 
The working style of state police will be completely transformed, he said.
 He also instructed all district officers to conduct regular field visits, interact with police personnel and boost their morale.
 
The DGP said his foremost objective is to keep the state police "fighting fit and in working order".
 
Mistakes during duty are natural, but indiscipline or misconduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he stated.
 
The Haryana Police remains on duty 365 days a year, in service of the public. "I cannot see any of my police personnel in harm's way -- we are here not to die, but to serve and protect the people," he said.
 
If any criminal breaks the law, they will be sent behind bars according to legal procedure, but if anyone retaliates or attacks the police, they will receive an immediate and appropriate response, said the DGP. Singh also directed officers of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) to ensure that within two weeks, all police stations and posts are upgraded.
 
Kitchens, washrooms, electrical wiring and safety systems should be repaired and improved, he said.
 
He emphasised that every police station should appear clean, safe and organised, he said.
 
The DGP also said the police must now remain active on social media.
 
Officers should monitor those spreading rumours or misinformation against the police right from the initial stage, he said.
 
The CPs and SPs should address citizens daily through social media, TV or other platforms to maintain transparency and trust, said Singh. All police stations and posts must work together and formulate joint strategies to reduce crime in their surrounding areas, he said. -- PTI

