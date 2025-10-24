HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Baby dies during delivery, family says hospital had no docs

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
10:27
Representational image
Representational image
The family of a woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district has alleged that she lost her baby during delivery at a government hospital as there was no doctor for several hours, a claim rejected by the authorities. 

According to the husband of 25-year-old Vaishali Ashok Batre, she was taken to Mokhada Rural Hospital on the morning of October 22 for delivery. However, he claimed that no doctor was available for nearly 12 hours and only a nurse was on duty during the critical period. He said that the lack of timely medical intervention and expert care resulted in the death of their newborn during delivery. 

It was further alleged that the hospital later sent the tribal woman and her deceased to the Khodala Primary Health Centre. Taluka Medical Officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar denied the allegations of negligence. 

Speaking to PTI on Friday, he said that a doctor was indeed present at the hospital but was attending to an emergency case involving a snakebite at the time of delivery. When the baby was found not crying immediately after birth, the doctor rushed to the ward but discovered the infant lifeless, Dr Chattar said. Citing preliminary findings, he said the baby perhaps had a congenital anomaly. There was no negligence on the part of the medical team. We also have backup staff at the hospital, he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor
LIVE! Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor

Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'
Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'

An eyewitness of the incident said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape.

'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'
'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'

Hardworking people who toil from dawn to dusk and beyond speak about their everyday lives and what they want from the sarkar as Bihar prepares to vote.

Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada
Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that used a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan.

How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...
How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...

Ashok Gehlot convinced the RJD leadership that the Congress had no issue about declaring Tejashwi as the Mahagathbandan's chief minister face.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO