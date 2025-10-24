HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away

Fri, 24 October 2025
Piyush Pandey, the towering creative force who transformed the face and soul of Indian advertising, passed away on Thursday. Widely regarded as the man who gave Indian advertising its voice -- and its accent -- Pandey spent over four decades at Ogilvy India, the agency that became almost synonymous with his name and vision, reports MoneyControl.

His death marks the end of an era in which advertising spoke not from ivory towers, but from the heart of India. With his booming laugh, his trademark moustache, and his instinct for stories rooted in the everyday lives of people, Pandey changed the language, texture, and emotional depth of brand communication in the country.

