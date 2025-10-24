2 held in Gurugram for urinating from moving vehicle

21:03

The Gurugram Police on Friday arrested two men after one of them allegedly urinated through the open door of a moving car, an official said.





The police action came after a purported video of the Thursday night incident went viral on social media.

The accused were identified as Mohit (23) and Anuj (25), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar. Police have also recovered the black Mahindra Thar from their possession, he added.

According to the official, Gurugram Police came to know of a video circulating on social media showing a Thar being driven recklessly on the Old Railway Road here, while a young man was seen standing with the car door open, urinating on the road outside from the moving car.

Taking cognisance of the video, an FIR was registered at the New Colony police station. Following investigating, the police arrested both accused on Friday, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the offending Thar vehicle belonged to Mohit, who allegedly committed the public urination, police said, adding that Anuj was driving the car.

"Mohit has been booked in Rajasthan's Jhajjar in one case of murder, two cases for brawling and one case under the Arms Act in Haryana's Rohtak. He was arrested and sent to jail in a case registered in Jhajjar, and was released on bail in December, 2022. We are questioning the accused," the official said. -- PTI