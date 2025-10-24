HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
16-year-old boy kills mother with axe for scolding him

Fri, 24 October 2025
22:56
A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old mother by striking her head with an axe, police said on Friday.
   
According to police, the woman identified as Mukesh Rani had been living separately after her divorce.
 
The accused son had been residing with her for the past few months.
 
The neighbours told police that on Tuesday night, a heated argument broke out between the two over a family matter. In a fit of rage, the minor attacked his mother with an axe multiple times, causing severe head injuries.
 
Hearing loud screams, the neighbours rushed to the house and found Mukesh Rani lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
 
She was immediately taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in Kurukshetra, where doctors declared her brought dead.
 
Police said the accused fled after the incident but was later apprehended from his aunt's house on Thursday.
 
Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime, stating that his mother had recently scolded him for not studying and for being idle, said police.
He claimed he used the axe that had been gifted to the family during Diwali celebrations, said police.
 
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Randhir Singh confirmed that the murder weapon was recovered from the house.
 
"The minor has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correctional home," Singh added.
 
Further investigations revealed that the boy had been staying with his aunt in another town for several years and had only returned to his mother's house earlier this year. -- PTI

