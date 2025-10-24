HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
12 killed as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire

Fri, 24 October 2025
08:18
Image only for representation
A Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire near Chinnatekur in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 12 people dead, a police official said.

Among the deceased was the biker.

According to initial reports, there were about 40 persons in the bus when the motorcycle collided with it and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.

"About 19 passengers, two children and two drivers survived the mishap," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes.

Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police further said. -- PTI

