US Congressman urges Hegseth to reconsider rule on beards in military for Sikh Americans

Thu, 23 October 2025
08:42
Photo: MilitaryPR/Wikimedia Commons
US Congressman Tom Suozzi penned a letter to US War Secretary Peter Hegseth, urging reconsideration of a policy requiring military personnel to shave beards, affecting Sikh Americans and others with religious or medical obligations.

Suozzi, who recently introduced the Bipartisan Indian American Heritage Resolution to celebrate the rich history and contributions of the Indian American community on Long Island and across the nation, wrote a letter to Hegseth raising concerns from his constituents, including Sikh Americans, regarding beards in the military.

This policy, if implemented, would affect many Americans, including Sikhs, who wish to serve but feel a religious obligation to maintain their beards.

In the letter to Hegseth, Suozzi wrote, 'While I strongly support your mission to restore professionalism and uniformity, these remarks have raised questions among otherwise highly motivated Americans whose faith or medical conditions require the maintenance of facial hair...For Sikhs, serving one's nation is a sacred duty, an embodiment of the Sant-Sipahi ideal that blends faith and service.

'The Sikh religion requires adherents to maintain uncut hair and beards as a symbol of devotion and equality before God. Sikhs have courageously fought alongside American troops for generations, including in both World Wars.'

Suozzi's resolution, led alongside Republican Congresswoman Young Kim from California, acknowledges the strong people-to-people ties between the United States and India, recognises the accomplishments of Indian Americans and their contributions to the strength of America, and condemns acts of hate, discrimination, and violence against Indian Americans and the broader South Asian community, including those targeted for their Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Muslim, or other religious or cultural identity.

'I have a large and vibrant Indian American community in my district,' Suozzi said in an official statement. 'This resolution helps honour the rich history and profound influence that generations of this community in my district, not to mention the 5.2 million Indian Americans in the US, have had throughout the country.'

'Indian Americans are an integral part of our community in Southern California and across the United States. Their success stories reflect the very best of the American Dream,' said Young Kim. 'I'm proud to stand with the Indian American community as we introduce this resolution just in time for Diwali -- a moment to honour their achievements and the values that light the way for our nation.' -- ANI

