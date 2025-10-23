HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

UP: Woman killed, mother injured after firecracker dispute turns violent

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
23:39
File image
File image
A 24-year-old woman died and her mother was seriously injured in an alleged stone-pelting incident after a minor dispute between children bursting crackers turned violent in Mathura, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased's father, Tikendra Singh, a resident of Jaint village, lodged a complaint alleging that on Wednesday night, due to an old enmity, Manohar and six others attacked his family after a quarrel erupted over children bursting crackers,  additional superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar Singh said.

"When my wife Saroj and daughter Sadhna went to complain about the issue, the accused started pelting stones from the roof with the intent to kill them. My daughter died from the injuries, while my wife was seriously hurt," Tikendra said in the complaint.

According to the police, Sadhna, who was married to Shankar, had recently come to her parental home to celebrate the Bhai Dooj festival.

She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, while her mother is in critical condition.

An FIR has been registered against the seven named accused, including Manohar, and further investigation is underway, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Women's World Cup: India overpower NZ to enter semis
Women's World Cup: India overpower NZ to enter semis

India overpowered New Zealand by 53 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to seal their place in the semi-finals of the Women's ODI World Cup.

LIVE! Telangana to scrap two-child norm for local body polls
LIVE! Telangana to scrap two-child norm for local body polls

Is Yathindra backing Jarkiholi to succeed Siddaramaiah?
Is Yathindra backing Jarkiholi to succeed Siddaramaiah?

Statement by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son about his father's political future and potential successors sparks speculation about leadership change within the ruling Congress party.

Tharoor slams Trump as Cong corners Modi on Russian oil
Tharoor slams Trump as Cong corners Modi on Russian oil

As US President Donald Trump claimed that India will significantly reduce Russian oil imports by year-end, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit back by criticising him for making announcements on behalf of New Delhi.

'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'
'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'

As Bihar goes to the polls in two weeks, locals speak about what the election means to them in the shadow of a devastating flood in Saran, Bihar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO