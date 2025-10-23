HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uddhav meets Raj; 4th meeting in Oct amid tie-up buzz

Thu, 23 October 2025
Amid buzz over a possible alliance, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the residence of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in their fourth meeting this month. 

A Sena-UBT functionary said Uddhav visited 'Shivtirth' to greet his aunt and Raj's mother Kunda Thackeray on her birthday. 

This was the eighth interaction between the Thackeray cousins, once bitter rivals, since they came together in July to oppose the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools. 

The two cousins and their families had met last week on the occasion of the `Deepotsav' event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Shivaji Park. 

Raj Thackeray, younger of the two, quit the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005, blaming Uddhav for his exit, and floated the MNS. 

However, following the drubbing their parties received in the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2024 , both leaders decided to put behind the acrimony and find a common ground for survival. -- PTI

