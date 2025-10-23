HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Toxic air is back again in Delhi and here's why it's so hard to stop it

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
17:23
image
Every year, like clockwork, Delhi chokes.

A thick, toxic haze settles over the city - stinging eyes, burning throats and sending air quality monitors into panic mode.

For the past few days, the air in Delhi and its neighbouring satellite cities has hovered between the "poor" and "very poor" categories.

It worsened sharply after Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals, as fireworks lit up the night sky and filled the air with smoke. Headlines reported that it was the worst post-Diwali air quality the city had experienced in the past four years. 

Read more here

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3
LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3

Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series

Australia held their nerve in a tense chase, edging past India by two wickets to seal the series 2-0 despite a late fightback from the visitors on Thursday in Adelaide.

Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter
Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple murder cases in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini.

Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online
Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week.

Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters
Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters

A banner at the venue of a Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna, featuring only Tejashwi Yadav, has sparked controversy due to the absence of other INDIA bloc leaders' photos. This comes amid seat-sharing negotiations for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO