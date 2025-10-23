Toxic air is back again in Delhi and here's why it's so hard to stop it

17:23





A thick, toxic haze settles over the city - stinging eyes, burning throats and sending air quality monitors into panic mode.





For the past few days, the air in Delhi and its neighbouring satellite cities has hovered between the "poor" and "very poor" categories.





It worsened sharply after Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals, as fireworks lit up the night sky and filled the air with smoke. Headlines reported that it was the worst post-Diwali air quality the city had experienced in the past four years.





Every year, like clockwork, Delhi chokes.