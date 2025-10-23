HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Theft attempt at bungalow of Nitin Gadkari's PA; security guard arrested

Thu, 23 October 2025
The police arrested a security guard for allegedly trying to commit a theft at the bungalow of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal assistant in the city. 

The accused was identified as Ratan Kartik Kasture (33). 

As per the complaint lodged by Kaustubh Phaltankar, Gadkari's PA, the incident took place on Monday night. 

His wife runs a lawyer's office on the ground floor of the bungalow. 

At about 10.55 pm, Kasture, recently appointed as a security guard at the bungalow, allegedly entered the office and tried to open a drawer with the intention to steal. 

When a worker at the house noticed it and alerted Phaltankar, the latter locked the office and called police. -- PTI

