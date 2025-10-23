Theft attempt at bungalow of Nitin Gadkari's PA; security guard arrested

00:19





The accused was identified as Ratan Kartik Kasture (33).





As per the complaint lodged by Kaustubh Phaltankar, Gadkari's PA, the incident took place on Monday night.





His wife runs a lawyer's office on the ground floor of the bungalow.





At about 10.55 pm, Kasture, recently appointed as a security guard at the bungalow, allegedly entered the office and tried to open a drawer with the intention to steal.





When a worker at the house noticed it and alerted Phaltankar, the latter locked the office and called police. -- PTI

The police arrested a security guard for allegedly trying to commit a theft at the bungalow of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal assistant in the city.