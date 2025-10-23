Thackerays together? Uddhav, Raj meet for Bhaubeej

16:41

Pic: Sahil Salvi for Rediff





Amid buzz over a possible alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the residence of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in their fourth meeting this month.





A Sena (UBT) functionary said Uddhav visited `Shivtirth' to greet his aunt and Raj's mother Kunda Thackeray on her birthday.





This was the eighth interaction between the Thackeray cousins, once bitter rivals, since they came together in July to oppose the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools.

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray and their families came together to celebrate the festival of Bhaubeej at their sister Jayjaywanti Deshpande's residence.