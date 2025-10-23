HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thackerays together? Uddhav, Raj meet for Bhaubeej

Thu, 23 October 2025
16:41
Pic: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Raj and Uddhav Thackeray and their families came together to celebrate the festival of Bhaubeej at their sister Jayjaywanti Deshpande's residence.

Amid buzz over a possible alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the residence of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in their fourth meeting this month.

A Sena (UBT) functionary said Uddhav visited `Shivtirth' to greet his aunt and Raj's mother Kunda Thackeray on her birthday.

This was the eighth interaction between the Thackeray cousins, once bitter rivals, since they came together in July to oppose the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools.

