Tejashwi's posters put up ahead of INDIA presser

09:25

As the Bihar assembly elections come closer, the Mahagathbandhan press conference will be held on Thursday to announce the final shape of the alliance.





Boards and posters with photos of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Raghopur constituency candidate Tejashwi Yadav have been put up at the venue.





The 2025 Bihar Elections will see contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.





The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).





The assurance of 'no rift' in the alliance came from Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who, along with All India Congress Committee Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met with RJD's top leadership, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.





"Today, a highly positive meeting took place with AICC Bihar in-charge Shri Krishna Allavaru, along with Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shri Tejashwi Yadav. The INDIA alliance in Bihar is fully united and is contesting the elections with strength. Tomorrow, the full situation will be clarified in the Mahagathbandhan's press conference," Gehlot said.





Although the issue of 'friendly fights' in some seats still persists, Gehlot has indicated that it is not a matter of concern. -- ANI