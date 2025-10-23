Tejashwi asks NDA: Where is your CM face?

13:23





"We, the people of Mahagathbandhan, do not just want to form the government or become the CM, but we want to make Bihar, which is why we are together. I thank all the members of the Mahagathbandhan for showing trust in me. I want to assure all of them that I will do everything possible to meet your expectations. Together, we will throw the useless 20-year-old double-engine government, where one engine is corrupt. The other is criminal," Yadav, who is currently the Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP), said while addressing a press conference here.





Launching a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tejashwi said that they haven't held a single joint press conference to announce their CM face.





"Gehlot rightly said that not even a single joint press conference has been held by the NDA. At least we did that apart from holding many meetings together. Injustice is being done to Nitish Kumar in the NDA. No official announcement has been made for their CM face," Yadav said.





He further stated that this would be the last election for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and it has already been decided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He alleged that there are a handful of leaders in the Janata Dal (United) who are trying to "destroy" the ruling party in Bihar.





"We have been saying from the beginning that the people of the BJP are not going to make Nitish Kumar the CM. Amit Shah has stamped this by saying multiple times that the strength of MLAs will decide it. What is the reason that you are not announcing Nitish Kumar as the CM face? The JD(U) will cease to exist after the elections, as some members within the party are working for the BJP. This is the last election for Nitish Kumar. This has already been decided by Amit Shah," Tejashwi Yadav said.





The former Deputy CM asserted that the Mahagathbandhan government needs only 20 months to carry out works for Bihar that have not been undertaken in 20 years."I would like to say this confidently that not 5 years, if the people of Bihar give us 20 months, Tejashwi and our government will complete in 20 months what these people did not do in 20 years. We have pledged that there will be no family without a government job," Yadav said.





"Tejashwi khud Bihar sarkaar nahi chalaega balki poora Bihar milkar Bihar sarkaar chalane ka kaam karega. Tejashwi CM banega toh saath mein sabhi Bihar ke log CM banenge..." the RJD leader said.





"Tejashwi ki parchhai (shadow) bhi agar galat kaam karegi toh usko bhi Tejashwi saza dilane ka kaam karega, yeh sankalp hai. Ek naya Bihar banane ka kaam hum karenge," he added.

After being declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the alliance partners have come together for the advancement of Bihar. He asserted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan together will throw out the "useless" 20-year-old double-engine government in the state.