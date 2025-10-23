HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Stones thrown at Duronto Express in Jharkhand, no injuries

Thu, 23 October 2025
18:47
File image
The Railway Protection Force at Manoharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has registered a case against unidentified people for allegedly pelting stones at a coach of the Mumbai-Howrah Duronto Express, officials said on Thursday. 

RPF Manoharpur officer-in-charge JN Mishra told PTI that a complaint was lodged after a stone hit the A-4 (AC 2-tier) coach of the train near Manoharpur station on Wednesday evening. 

"Usually, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai)-Howrah Duronto Express does not halt at Manoharpur station. However, due to a red light, it stopped near the station. When it started moving, someone threw a stone at the A-4 coach. A case has been registered against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Railway Act. We are trying to trace the culprits," Mishra said. 

Senior divisional commercial manager of Chakradharpur division, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, told PTI that no one has been injured in the incident. 

"No one has been injured. Only a windowpane suffered cracks due to stone throwing. The RPF has started an inquiry, and the miscreants will be arrested soon," the senior railway official said. -- PTI

