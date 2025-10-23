Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

17:15





After hitting a 52-week high, indices reversed most of their intra-day gains on fag-end profit-taking after sentiment turned cautious amid concerns over US sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies.





Besides, an over one per cent decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries also pulled the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 130.06 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 84,556.40. During the day, it jumped 863.72 points or 1.02 per cent to 85,290.06. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 22.80 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 25,891.40. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday, helped by robust buying in IT and tech stocks amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front.