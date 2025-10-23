HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
17:15
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday, helped by robust buying in IT and tech stocks amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front. 

After hitting a 52-week high, indices reversed most of their intra-day gains on fag-end profit-taking after sentiment turned cautious amid concerns over US sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies.

Besides, an over one per cent decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries also pulled the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 130.06 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 84,556.40. During the day, it jumped 863.72 points or 1.02 per cent to 85,290.06. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 22.80 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 25,891.40. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3
LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3

Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series

Australia held their nerve in a tense chase, edging past India by two wickets to seal the series 2-0 despite a late fightback from the visitors on Thursday in Adelaide.

Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter
Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple murder cases in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini.

Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online
Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week.

Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters
Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters

A banner at the venue of a Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna, featuring only Tejashwi Yadav, has sparked controversy due to the absence of other INDIA bloc leaders' photos. This comes amid seat-sharing negotiations for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO