Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 87.86 against US dollar

Thu, 23 October 2025
19:40
The rupee appreciated by seven paise to close at 87.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities and risk-on sentiments amid optimism about the US-India trade deal. 

Forex traders said the rupee closed on a positive note as there is a growing buzz that India and the US are inching closer to finalising a long-awaited trade deal. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.80 and touched an intraday low of 87.96 before settling at 87.86 (provisional), registering a rise of 7 paise from its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee had settled nine paise higher at 87.93 against the greenback. 

Foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. -- PTI

