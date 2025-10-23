Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 87.86 against US dollar

19:40





Forex traders said the rupee closed on a positive note as there is a growing buzz that India and the US are inching closer to finalising a long-awaited trade deal.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.80 and touched an intraday low of 87.96 before settling at 87.86 (provisional), registering a rise of 7 paise from its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee had settled nine paise higher at 87.93 against the greenback.





Foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. -- PTI

