HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rescue ops underway in Mumbai building fire

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
11:59
image
Update: A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been declared a Level-II call. 

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. As per initial reports, several people are stranded on the top floor of the building. Rescue operations are currently in progress. No injuries have been reported so far. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 kids go blind In MP playing with 'carbide gun' on Diwali
LIVE! 14 kids go blind In MP playing with 'carbide gun' on Diwali

2nd ODI Updates: Can India get to 250?
2nd ODI Updates: Can India get to 250?

Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online
Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week.

'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'
'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'

As Bihar goes to the polls in two weeks, locals speak about what the election means to them in the shadow of a devastating flood in Saran, Bihar.

Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished

This knock was Rohit at his best, mixing patience, power, and timing with finesse.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO