Rescue ops underway in Mumbai building fire

11:59





Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. As per initial reports, several people are stranded on the top floor of the building. Rescue operations are currently in progress. No injuries have been reported so far. -- PTI

Update: A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been declared a Level-II call.