HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prabhas announces new film on birthday

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
18:41
image
Telugu superstar Prabhas announced his new film Fauzi on his 46th birthday on Thursday. 

The Baahubali star shared the first look of the movie in an Instagram post. 

Director Hanu Raghavpudi also shared the star's character poster with the caption, "Happy Birthday to our dearest #Prabhas garu."

"Taking pride in presenting you as #FAUZI, this journey so far has been unforgettable and only promises to get bigger from here!". "FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history," he added. 

The poster also had the tagline, "The battalion who fights alone". 

The actor last appeared in the 2024 pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone. 

In 2025, he appeared in a cameo in Kannappa and did the voiceover for Mirai

His next appearance will be in The RajaSaab which will release on January 9, 2026 and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Zarina Wahab. 

The actor is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3
LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3

Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series

Australia held their nerve in a tense chase, edging past India by two wickets to seal the series 2-0 despite a late fightback from the visitors on Thursday in Adelaide.

Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter
Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple murder cases in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini.

Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online
Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week.

Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters
Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters

A banner at the venue of a Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna, featuring only Tejashwi Yadav, has sparked controversy due to the absence of other INDIA bloc leaders' photos. This comes amid seat-sharing negotiations for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO