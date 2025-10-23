Portals of Kedarnath shrine close for winter

11:54





Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present along with hundreds of devotees. Administrative officers, temple committee officials and a large number of pilgrim priests were also present on this occasion. After the doors were closed, the palanquin of Lord Kedarnath departed ceremonially for the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.





The palanquin will stay in Rampur on Thursday night and arrive in Guptkashi on Friday, from where it will leave for it winter seat, the Omkareshwar Temple, on October 25. \





The doors of the Kedarnath temple will now reopen for devotees in April-May next year. The date and time will be decided during the festival of Mahashivratri.





Dhami prayed for happiness, prosperity and welfare of the people of the state and said due to the well-planned efforts of the state government, this time the Chardham Yatra was successful and smooth. He also interacted with pilgrims and priests. Dhami said this year a record number of devotees have visited Kedarnath, the abode of Lord Shiva. -- PTI

The doors of the Kedarnath shrine in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand were closed for the winter season on Thursday. For the next six months, Lord Kedarnath will be worshipped at his winter residence, Ukhimath. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee sources said that after special puja, the doors of Baba Kedar were closed for devotees at 8.30 am.