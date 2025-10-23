HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
People rescued from Mumbai building fire, nobody injured

Thu, 23 October 2025
15:40
People stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, where a fire broke out earlier on Thursday, were rescued by personnel of the fire department.

Speaking about the incident, Saliq Khan, a neighbouring resident, said, "When we woke up this morning, we saw fire on the top four floors of the building. It was a massive fire. I called the PCR, and the fire team arrived."

He further said, "The fire was later controlled. Some people have been trapped in the building. They are getting rescued by the fire officials."

A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Thursday morning. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was declared a Level-II call.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. No injuries have been reported. More details on the cause of the fire are awaited. -- ANI

