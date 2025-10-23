HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nifty crosses 26k for 1st time since Sept 2024

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
09:51
image
Indian stock markets opened with a strong rally on Thursday, driven by positive investor sentiment ahead of a likely US-India trade deal. The Nifty 50 index crossed the 26,000 mark for the first time after September 2024, opening at 26,057.20, up 188.60 points or 0.73 per cent.

Its last 52-week high was 26,277.35. The BSE Sensex also surged, opening at 85,154.15, a gain of 727.81 points or 0.86 per cent, close to its all-time high of 85,478.25 recorded on September 27, 2024. Experts attributed the rally to reports of an imminent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with expectations of a US-India trade deal. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India invites Canadian PM for talks with Modi in 2026
LIVE! India invites Canadian PM for talks with Modi in 2026

2nd ODI Updates: Rohit finally comes to the party!
2nd ODI Updates: Rohit finally comes to the party!

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually: Malaysian PM
Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually: Malaysian PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th ASEAN Summit, but attend it virtually.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

Trump scraps talks with Putin, to meet Xi in South Korea
Trump scraps talks with Putin, to meet Xi in South Korea

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his upcoming diplomatic trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO