Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children

Thu, 23 October 2025
16:00
Representational image
A woman allegedly drowned her three children in a water tank before ending her own life by jumping into the tank in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Thursday, police said. 

The bodies of the woman and her three children were recovered in the morning from a water tank near their house located on a farm near Tapra village in the Jasol area, they said. 

As per preliminary investigation, Mamta (32) had been living with her family for the past ten days at their farm for harvesting, Siwana DSP Neeraj Sharma said. "On Wednesday night, after dinner, all family members went to sleep. Later, Mamta reportedly took her three children son Naveen (7) and Rugaram (4), and daughter Manvi (6 months) and jumped into the water tank," Sharma said. 

On Thursday morning, Mamta's mother-in-law found her missing from the house and began searching for her. She noticed Mamta's slippers near the edge. When she looked inside, she saw the bodies floating in the water, police said. The woman immediately informed villagers and the police. 

A team from the Jasol police station and the civil defence unit, assisted by locals, retrieved the four bodies from the tank. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, police suspect it to be a suicide and are investigating the cause of the incident. 

According to police, Mamta's husband, Andaram Patel, runs a medical shop in Bengaluru, which he started about five months ago. He has been informed about the incident. Mamta's father-in-law works in a factory in Balotra and lives there, while Mamta had been staying with her children, mother-in-law, and grandmother-in-law in Tapra village, police said. PTI

