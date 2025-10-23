HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Just 3 hrs from Mumbai girl rescued from bonded labour

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
11:23
Representational image
Representational image
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against a woman for allegedly forcing a ten-year-old tribal girl into bonded domestic labour, an official said on Thursday. 

The girl, a resident of Wada taluka, belongs to the tribal Katkari community. She was in the care of her grandparents after her father's death, as her mother had abandoned her. 

In her complaint to the police on Wednesday, the girl's paternal grandmother said that a woman from Bhayander took the minor with her during last year's Ganesh festival. "The woman forced my granddaughter to wash clothes and dishes, wipe floors, and dry and collect fish. She also abused and beat her," the grandmother said in her police complaint. 

The abuse allegedly continued even after the girl returned home in June 2025. The woman allegedly sent an advance of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 to take her back to work. The woman on Wednesday allegedly tried to take the child to work at her place. 

When her grandmother objected, she allegedly threatened to file a police complaint over the money she had already paid. The woman has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning unlawful compulsory labour, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 kids go blind In MP playing with 'carbide gun' on Diwali
LIVE! 14 kids go blind In MP playing with 'carbide gun' on Diwali

2nd ODI Updates: Can India get to 250?
2nd ODI Updates: Can India get to 250?

Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online
Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week.

'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'
'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'

As Bihar goes to the polls in two weeks, locals speak about what the election means to them in the shadow of a devastating flood in Saran, Bihar.

Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished

This knock was Rohit at his best, mixing patience, power, and timing with finesse.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO