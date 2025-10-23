Jeweller throws acid at customer in UP's Deoria, 4 sustain burns

23:12





The incident occurred at Sweta Jewellers, owned by Arvind Verma.





Sandhya Rajbhar of Panika Bazaar, in her complaint, said she had gone to the shop with her brother Chandan Rajbhar to redeem jewellery she had earlier pledged.





An argument broke out between them and Verma over payment, and Verma threw acid used for cleaning ornaments at Chandan, she said.





Some of the toxic liquid also splashed on Sandhya and two bystanders, Sudhanshu Shukla and Raghav Rajbhar, who sustained burns.





All four were first taken to the Bhagalpur Community Health Centre and later referred to Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College, Deoria.





As Chandan's condition deteriorated, he was shifted to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, police said. Barhaj circle officer Rajesh Chaturvedi said the jeweller has been taken into custody. -- PTI

