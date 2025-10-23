HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian student dies of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
20:42
Vaishnav Krishnakumar/Image courtesy LinkedIn
Vaishnav Krishnakumar/Image courtesy LinkedIn
An 18-year-old Indian student, recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai during Diwali celebrations, local media reported. 

Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, reportedly collapsed during a Diwali celebration on Tuesday at Dubai International Academic City, the Gulf News reported on Wednesday. 

He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead due to cardiac arrest, the report added. 

According to the family, the Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further investigations, adding that Vaishnav had no known heart problems. 

"His parents want to take his body to Kerala for the final rites, so we are getting the paperwork sorted for it. We are hoping that everything will be done and they can fly home on Friday," Vaishnav's uncle and Dubai resident Nitish told Khaleej Times

"We still don't have a clear picture of exactly what happened," Nitish added. 

"His loss has deeply affected our community," Middlesex University said in a condolence statement, Gulf News reported. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi BJP leader sips Yamuna water, says
LIVE! Delhi BJP leader sips Yamuna water, says

Is Yathindra backing Jarkiholi to succeed Siddaramaiah?
Is Yathindra backing Jarkiholi to succeed Siddaramaiah?

Statement by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son about his father's political future and potential successors sparks speculation about leadership change within the ruling Congress party.

Tharoor slams Trump as Cong corners Modi on Russian oil
Tharoor slams Trump as Cong corners Modi on Russian oil

As US President Donald Trump claimed that India will significantly reduce Russian oil imports by year-end, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit back by criticising him for making announcements on behalf of New Delhi.

'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'
'Governments Must Change Every 5 Years'

As Bihar goes to the polls in two weeks, locals speak about what the election means to them in the shadow of a devastating flood in Saran, Bihar.

Indian-origin trucker causes fatal crash in US killing 3
Indian-origin trucker causes fatal crash in US killing 3

A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been accused of causing a semi-truck crash while allegedly driving intoxicated, resulting in three deaths in California. He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO