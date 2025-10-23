HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India invites Canadian PM for talks with Modi in 2026

Thu, 23 October 2025
India has invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Modi early next year, a move that could pave the way for a comprehensive economic and free-trade partnership, The Globe and Mail Canada reported. 

Dinesh Kumar Patnaik, India's new High Commissioner to Canada, told The Globe and Mail that both countries are making a "sincere effort" to repair strained diplomatic relations and focus on trade and investment amid ongoing tariff tensions with the United States. "Bilateral trade could exceed $50 billion annually if a far-reaching deal is reached, he said. 

"We want an early visit of the Prime Minister to India," Patnaik said. "It is a relationship we do not want to go downhill." 

Free-trade negotiations were paused in fall 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Modi government of involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C. Canada later expelled India's High Commissioner and five other diplomats after the RCMP said Indian government agents had been linked to homicides, extortion, and other violent activities in Canada.

