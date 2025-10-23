HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face; deputies are...

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
13:08
image
The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday declared RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections. 

Making the announcement at a press conference, which was attended by all coalition partners, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that the decision was backed by his party's de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni would be one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government, along with "another leader from the backward classes" who would occupy the same post. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tejashwi asks NDA: Where is your CM face?
LIVE! Tejashwi asks NDA: Where is your CM face?

2nd ODI Updates: Australian openers tested
2nd ODI Updates: Australian openers tested

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy
INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

MP: Kids lose eyesight after using carbide gun on Diwali
MP: Kids lose eyesight after using carbide gun on Diwali

More than 60 persons, most of them children aged between 8 and 14, were hospitalised in Bhopal due to injuries sustained after using 'dangerous' calcium carbide guns on Diwali, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO