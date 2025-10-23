HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haryana writes to Centre for CBI probe into death of Punjab ex-DGP's son

Thu, 23 October 2025
Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa
The Haryana government has written to the Centre, recommending a CBI probe into the death of the son of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, sources said on Thursday. 

The investigation will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) once the Centre accepts the state government's request, they said. 

Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former Punjab minister, have been booked by the Haryana police in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son Aqil Akhter. 

Akhter was found dead at his residence in Haryana's Panchkula on October 16. Also booked in the case are Akhter's wife and sister. 

The FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103 (1) and 61 that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges, after a man named Shamshuddin from Punjab's Malerkotla filed a complaint alleging foul play in the death. 

The complainant alleged that Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances", the police had earlier said. Shamshuddin had told the Panchkula police that he knew the family quite well. 

The complainant in the case has given an account of a purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members. 

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as Punjab DGP (human rights), while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in the state. -- PTI

