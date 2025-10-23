HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Girl molested in state-run hospital in Kolkata, 1 held

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
16:33
Representational image
Representational image
A teenage girl was allegedly molested by a former group D staffer of a government hospital in the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Thursday. 

The accused, identified as Amit Mallick, a former ward boy, was arrested from Dhapa on Wednesday night and booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said. "On receiving verbal information about the incident, Bhowanipore police contacted the victim and recorded her statement," the officer said. "Later, the accused was identified as ex-group D staff of a state-run hospital and was arrested from Dhapa Bustee Road under Pragati Maidan police station area," the officer added. 

Bhawanipore police station lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act based on the recorded and signed statement of the victim girl, police said in a statement. According to the complaint lodged by the teenager's family, she was molested while waiting for a doctor at the outpatient department. As the parents were busy at the OPD ticket counter, the accused asked the girl to accompany him to a nearby spot where he allegedly outraged her modesty, the complainant said. The incident comes close on the heels of an attack on a woman doctor at a hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district, where family members of a patient allegedly assaulted and threatened her with sexual violence. 

Three persons were arrested in that case. Last year, the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered massive protests across West Bengal and the country. PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes to remove Short
2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes to remove Short

LIVE! Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children
LIVE! Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy
INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Bill Gates's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi...Moment
Bill Gates's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi...Moment

The Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi appearance mark Bill Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show The Big Bang Theory.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO