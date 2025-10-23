HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gen Z rising? Why young Indians aren't taking to the streets

Thu, 23 October 2025
The Gen Z protests in Nepal
India's Gen Z is vast, restless and hyper-connected - more than 370 million people under 25, nearly a quarter of the country's population.Smartphones and social media keep them constantly informed about politics, corruption, and inequality. Yet taking to the streets feels risky and remote: fear of being branded "anti-national", regional and caste divides, economic pressures, and a sense that their actions may have little impact all weigh heavily.

Elsewhere in Asia and Africa, the same cohort - Generation Z, those born roughly between 1997 and 2012 - has been anything but quiet recently.

Read more here. 

