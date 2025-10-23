HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four die in separate incidents during bull-taming in Karnataka

Thu, 23 October 2025
21:27
File image
File image
Four people died in separate incidents during bull-taming rituals associated with the Diwali festival in this district on Thursday, police said. 

Of the four deaths, a senior police officer said one occurred in Haveri taluk, another in Tilavalli, the third in Devihosur village, and the fourth in Hangal. 

Two of the deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar Kodihalli and Ganisab, both aged 70, police said. 

The bull-taming festival in Karnataka, known as Hori Habba--also called Hatti Habba--is a traditional rural sport in which participants try to grab prizes tied to the decorated bulls during the festival of lights. 

This sport is particularly popular in districts such as Shivamogga, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, drawing large crowds of spectators and involving several bulls. Separate cases have been registered regarding the deaths, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

