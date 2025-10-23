HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fire at multi-storey commercial building in Mumbai; 17 suffer from suffocation

Thu, 23 October 2025
18:19
As many as 17 persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out at a 13-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb on Thursday morning, officials said. 

Nine of those who complained of suffocation were being treated at the nearby civic-run HBT Hospital, a civic official said, adding that eight others opted to be discharged against medical advice. 

Thick black smoke billowed across the glass facade as the fire started at JNS Business Center near Gandhi School around 10.50 am, he said. 

The blaze has been covered from all sides and dousing operations were underway, he added. 

Flames spread from the 9th to 13th floor of the glass-facade building. 

They also spread between the 4th and 13th floors in the electric duct. 

A fire brigade official said that at least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment have been pressed into service. 

Fire brigade personnel rescued a total of 27 people including two women from various floors through the staircase and using hydraulic platform ladders, he said. 

Flames were confined to electric wiring and installations, false ceilings, doors, windows, electric and AC ducts and furniture, the official informed. -- PTI

