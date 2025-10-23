HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Emily in Paris is returning in December but without hottie Lucas Bravo

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
13:06
image
Popular romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris" is returning on Netflix for its fifth season on December 18, the streaming platform announced in an Instagram post. Netflix unveiled the trailer for the show on Wednesday and the caption to the post read, "hearts will rome farther than ever before EMILY IN PARIS returns december 18!". 

The show focuses on the titular character Emily (Lily Collins), an American marketing executive who moves to Paris to provide the French firm with the American point of view. Now set in Rome for the season, the trailer reveals Emily's adventures in Rome with most actors reprising their roles.

"Emily navigates a new professional and romantic life as head of the Agence Grateau Rome office, dealing with a work idea that backfires, heartbreak, and a major secret that threatens a close relationship. She must find balance between her new Roman adventures and her life in Paris, ultimately using honesty to foster deeper connections and discover new possibilities," reads the official logline of season five. The cast of the upcoming season also includes returning actors William Abadie, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard. New cast members include Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michle Laroque. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tejashwi asks NDA: Where is your CM face?
LIVE! Tejashwi asks NDA: Where is your CM face?

2nd ODI Updates: Australian openers tested
2nd ODI Updates: Australian openers tested

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy
INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

MP: Kids lose eyesight after using carbide gun on Diwali
MP: Kids lose eyesight after using carbide gun on Diwali

More than 60 persons, most of them children aged between 8 and 14, were hospitalised in Bhopal due to injuries sustained after using 'dangerous' calcium carbide guns on Diwali, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO