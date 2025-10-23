Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3

18:26

Representational image





Jashanpreet Singh allegedly rammed his truck into slow-moving traffic in Southern California on Tuesday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.





At least three people were killed and several others injured in the crash.





Quoting the police, the report said Singh never hit the brakes of his truck before slamming into the traffic.





It also said that toxicology tests confirmed impairment.





He has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.





Singh, an illegal immigrant, crossed the southern border of the US in 2022 and was released pending an immigration hearing, according to the report.





He was not in lawful immigration status, the report said, quoting US Department of Homeland Security sources, adding that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an immigration detainer following his arrest. -- PTI

A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver has been accused of causing a semi-truck crash while driving under the influence, killing three people in the US state of California earlier this week, according to a media report.