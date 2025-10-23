HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Dog owner shoots at man over pet's food in Delhi; arrested

Thu, 23 October 2025
A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a person in a fight between two sisters, after one of them fed the food meant for his pet dog to a stray in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area, the police said on Thursday. 

Ashu Chaudhary, the dog owner, was the employer of the elder sister, they said. 

On October 21, the younger sister fed his pet dog's food to a stray, following which an argument broke out between the two. 

When Chaudhary got to know about it, he picked a bone with the woman, who called her friend, a 30-year-old Varun alias Karan, to the house. 

In his statement, Varun told the police that he had gone to the house of a friend (the younger sister) with his brother when he saw Chaudhary arguing with her. 

When he tried to intervene, Chaudhary allegedly fired at him, injuring him in his leg, an officer said. 

Doctors found a puncture wound on the victim's right leg, an officer said. -- PTI

