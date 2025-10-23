HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi-NCR air quality remains under 'very poor'

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
09:20
image
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its National Capital Region on Thursday morning remained under the 'very poor' category with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II norms already in place.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 362 as of 6 am today.

The AQI in the RK Puram area of south-west Delhi remains 'very poor' at 362, as of 6:00 am today.

The AQI at Patparganj also remains 'very poor' at 361.

The AQI at India Gate and the surrounding areas was recorded at 353, classified as 'very poor' by the CPCB.

The Air Quality Index near AIIMS and the surrounding areas was recorded at 342. The AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 350 this morning.

Anand Vihar area recorded at 428, in the 'Severe' category.

A day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. As per CPCB, the overall AQI in the national capital stood at 351 as of 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas' (CAQM) sub-committee on GRAP comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the meteorological conditions and air quality forecasts on Sunday and took a call to invoke the 12-point action plan as per Stage-II of the extant GRAP in the entire National Capital Region in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Furthermore, the health experts have raised concerns about the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) and its impact on vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

On Tuesday, Dr. Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained the seasonal factors contributing to the spike in pollution.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tejashwi's posters put up ahead of INDIA presser
LIVE! Tejashwi's posters put up ahead of INDIA presser

2nd ODI Updates: Hazlewood keeps it tight
2nd ODI Updates: Hazlewood keeps it tight

Trump scraps talks with Putin, to meet Xi in South Korea
Trump scraps talks with Putin, to meet Xi in South Korea

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his upcoming diplomatic trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Modi unlikely to travel to Malaysia for ASEAN summit
Modi unlikely to travel to Malaysia for ASEAN summit

There is no official word on India's level of participation at the deliberations related to the summit.

US sanctions 2 largest Russian Oil companies
US sanctions 2 largest Russian Oil companies

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, in an effort to pressure the Kremlin to end its war in Ukraine.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO