Delhi govt to introduce artificial rain on Oct 29

Thu, 23 October 2025
23:12
An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution in Delhi/ANI Photo
Following the successful trial of cloud seeding across the national capital by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday called the event a "historic milestone" under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Sirsa mentioned that there will be clouds over Delhi from October 28 to 30 and noted that the Delhi government is ready with physical trials and permissions to induce artificial rain on October 29.

"Today was a historic day for Delhi as the Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, achieved a historic milestone. The first successful trial of cloud seeding was done today. As per the meteorological department, there will be clouds above Delhi on 28, 29, 30 October. Delhi government is absolutely ready with physical trials and permissions to induce artificial rain on 29 October," Sirsa said in a self-made video.

This comes after a trial seeding flight was done from IIT Kanpur to Delhi via Meerut, Khekra, Burari, Sadakpur, Bhojpur, Aligarh, and back to IIT Kanpur. 

In this cloud, seeding flares were fired between Khekra and Burari and over the Badli area using pyro techniques, as per the office of Manjinder Singh Sirsa. -- ANI

