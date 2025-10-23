Dalit forced to lick urine says 'no enmity' with accused

14:38

The man says he was kicked and forced to lick urine





An elderly Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick the ground near a temple on the outskirts of Lucknow on Diwali after he was accused of urinating there, police said.





While the accused has been arrested, the 60-year-old Dalit man's grandson claimed his grandfather has breathing difficulties, and he had accidentally urinated while coughing.





According to police, the alleged incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday, and the accused has claimed that the Dalit man was only forced to touch the ground. The incident triggered a political slugfest, with opposition parties training their guns at the BJP.





In the complaint, Rampal Rawat said, "Yesterday evening, I was drinking water at Sheetla Maataa Mandir in the Kakori area of Lucknow, when Swami Kant accused me of urinating.





"I said that I have not urinated, and water has fallen there. But, he (Pammu) did not relent, and hurled casteist abuses at me. He threatened me and made me lick it," the complainant told police on Tuesday.

When contacted, Mukesh Kumar, the grandson of Rampal Rawat, told PTI, "My grandfather has breathing difficulties. If he does not take the prescribed medicines, he may not survive. Yesterday evening, he started coughing, and he accidentally urinated. After this, Pammu came there and started hurling casteist words at my grandfather."

Mukesh Kumar said that his grandfather got frightened, and when he was asked to lick, Rampal licked it.

The elderly Dalit man who was allegedly thrashed and forced to lick his urine in a UP temple, speaks: "They forced me to lick urine. When I refused to do so, I was forced even more to do so. They kicked me and left. Later, several leaders intervened in the matter, offering assurances of action. There was no prior enmity. We live in a peaceful neighbourhood with a temple. People involved in this act live near the Katra Bazar area."