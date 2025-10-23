Congress says its J-K MLAs will vote for NC candidates in RS polls

22:14





The Congress said it has decided to keep its differences with the ruling NC on the back burner.





In a letter to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hamid Karra said the party has decided to support the NC candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday.





The Congress' decision to vote in favour of NC comes hours after the PDP made a similar pledge.





While the NC is expected to have a smooth sailing on three seats, the latest developments have turned the battle for the fourth seat a close contest. -- PTI

The Congress on Thursday said its six MLAs will vote for candidates of alliance partner National Conference in the polls to four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.