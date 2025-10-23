BSE Sensex top gainers today

18:51





After hitting a 52-week high, indices reversed most of their intra-day gains on fag-end profit-taking after sentiment turned cautious amid concerns over US sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies.





Besides, an over one per cent decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries also pulled the markets lower.





Rising for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 130.06 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 84,556.40.





During the day, it jumped 863.72 points or 1.02 percent to 85,290.06.





The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 22.80 points or 0.09 percent higher at 25,891.40.





From the Sensex firms, Infosys climbed 3.86 per cent. HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday, helped by robust buying in IT and tech stocks amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front.