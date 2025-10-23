HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 23 October 2025
18:51
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday, helped by robust buying in IT and tech stocks amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front. 

After hitting a 52-week high, indices reversed most of their intra-day gains on fag-end profit-taking after sentiment turned cautious amid concerns over US sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies. 

Besides, an over one per cent decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries also pulled the markets lower. 

Rising for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 130.06 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 84,556.40. 

During the day, it jumped 863.72 points or 1.02 percent to 85,290.06. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended 22.80 points or 0.09 percent higher at 25,891.40. 

From the Sensex firms, Infosys climbed 3.86 per cent. HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan's manifesto on Oct 28

Govt clears Rs 79,000-cr weapons deal for defence upgrade

India has approved proposals to procure weapons and military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore, including Nag missiles, amphibious warfare ships, and electronic intelligence systems, to enhance the military's combat capabilities.

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series

Australia held their nerve in a tense chase, edging past India by two wickets to seal the series 2-0 despite a late fightback from the visitors on Thursday in Adelaide.

CPC plenum backs Xi Jinping's leadership, military purge

The Chinese Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping's leadership and backed a major purge of top military officials during a key meeting. The meeting also endorsed a new 5-year plan focused on domestic market resilience and...

