'BJP doesn't want Nitish to become Bihar CM'

17:30





He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't want Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister if the NDA comes to power. His reaction came after the Mahagathbandhan declared him as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming election.





"We've never been confused about this. We're clear on this matter," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI when asked about the Mahagathbandhan declaring him as the CM candidate. "But the question is, who will be the NDA's face? So far, no joint press conference has been held, no vision has been revealed, no agenda has been announced, and no Chief Minister has been announced. Amit Shah's statement clearly shows that Nitish Kumar is not going to be made Chief Minister. He stated that after the elections, the MLAs of the legislative party will choose their leader. BJP doesn't want Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister," he added. -- PTII

