HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'BJP doesn't want Nitish to become Bihar CM'

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
17:30
image
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the National Democratic Alliance, saying that it has not declared its vision, agenda and the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. 

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't want Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister if the NDA comes to power. His reaction came after the Mahagathbandhan declared him as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming election. 

"We've never been confused about this. We're clear on this matter," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI when asked about the Mahagathbandhan declaring him as the CM candidate. "But the question is, who will be the NDA's face? So far, no joint press conference has been held, no vision has been revealed, no agenda has been announced, and no Chief Minister has been announced. Amit Shah's statement clearly shows that Nitish Kumar is not going to be made Chief Minister. He stated that after the elections, the MLAs of the legislative party will choose their leader. BJP doesn't want Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister," he added. -- PTII

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3
LIVE! Drunken Indian-origin trucker causes crash in US killing 3

Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series

Australia held their nerve in a tense chase, edging past India by two wickets to seal the series 2-0 despite a late fightback from the visitors on Thursday in Adelaide.

Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter
Four criminals from Bihar killed in Delhi encounter

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in multiple murder cases in Bihar were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini.

Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online
Modi skips meeting Trump, to join ASEAN summit online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit virtually in Malaysia next week.

Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters
Photos of INDIA leaders missing from Tejashwi posters

A banner at the venue of a Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna, featuring only Tejashwi Yadav, has sparked controversy due to the absence of other INDIA bloc leaders' photos. This comes amid seat-sharing negotiations for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO