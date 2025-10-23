HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Bill Gates to appear on Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Thu, 23 October 2025
15:19
It is  a never-before scenario for Indian pop culture. The iconic American philanthropist Bill Gates, will be  appearing on Ekta Kapoor's long-running soap Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which went into its second season this year  after a gap of  25 years.

Speaking on the return of the show Smriti Irani says, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn't just a show, it's a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations. Twenty-five years later, it still lives in our hearts. My gratitude to those who made the journey possible."

The appearance  of Bill Gates on the soap on this week's episode is not short of a miracle, although getting him to agree was not a problem. Apparently  producer Ekta Kapoor put in months of requests to Bill Gates' team. 

The legendary Microsoft co-founder responded and said he would be  delighted to appear on the show as he had heard  of it. In the episode, Smriti Irani and Bill Gates would be on a video call. They would be discussing the importance of family and how to deal with the younger generation and its specific demands which often overlap with family interests.

-- Subhash K Jha

