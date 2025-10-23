Bill Gates to appear on Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

15:19





Speaking on the return of the show Smriti Irani says, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn't just a show, it's a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations. Twenty-five years later, it still lives in our hearts. My gratitude to those who made the journey possible."





The appearance of Bill Gates on the soap on this week's episode is not short of a miracle, although getting him to agree was not a problem. Apparently producer Ekta Kapoor put in months of requests to Bill Gates' team.





The legendary Microsoft co-founder responded and said he would be delighted to appear on the show as he had heard of it. In the episode, Smriti Irani and Bill Gates would be on a video call. They would be discussing the importance of family and how to deal with the younger generation and its specific demands which often overlap with family interests.





-- Subhash K Jha

It is a never-before scenario for Indian pop culture. The iconic American philanthropist Bill Gates, will be appearing on Ekta Kapoor's long-running soapwhich went into its second season this year after a gap of 25 years.