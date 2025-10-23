Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan's manifesto on Oct 28

19:43





Sources said that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar assembly elections on October 28, after the Chhath Puja festival.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address joint rallies before the first Phase of voting and, after that, for the seats in the second Phase of voting, they added.





Earlier in the day, Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.





"Everyone should be worried (about the situation in the country). This is why I can say that, after consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others sitting here, Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said at a press conference in Patna.





Gehlot, named as Senior Election Observer by the AICC, said that people of Bihar want change as they struggle with multiple issues, including unemployment.





He said that the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the centre was operating was a "threat to democracy." -- ANI

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, sources in the alliance told ANI on Thursday.