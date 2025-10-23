Bihar polls fight between vikas and vinash: Nadda

16:28





Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners". The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).





Making light of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam. Criticising the RJD's poll promise of providing a government job to every family in Bihar, Nadda sought to know from where would funds be generated to pay the salaries.





He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar. -- PTI

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said that the assembly election in Bihar is a fight between 'Vikaas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.