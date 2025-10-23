HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar polls fight between vikas and vinash: Nadda

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
16:28
image
BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said that the assembly election in Bihar is a fight between 'Vikaas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc. 

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners". The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation). 

Making light of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam. Criticising the RJD's poll promise of providing a government job to every family in Bihar, Nadda sought to know from where would funds be generated to pay the salaries. 

He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes to remove Short
2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes to remove Short

LIVE! Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children
LIVE! Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy
INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Bill Gates's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi...Moment
Bill Gates's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi...Moment

The Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi appearance mark Bill Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show The Big Bang Theory.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO