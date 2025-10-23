HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh navy detains 8 Andhra fishermen

Thu, 23 October 2025
23:52
File image
Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have been detained by the Bangladesh Navy after their boat allegedly strayed into neighbouring country's territorial waters, the state government said on Thursday.

The state government has contacted the ministry of external affairs through Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to secure the release of the fishermen.

"Eight fishermen from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh are currently in the custody of the Bangladesh Navy after their vessel reportedly crossed into that country's waters," an official release said.

A special legal team of the Indian high commission in Dhaka is providing legal aid for their release, it said.

Incidentally, a charge sheet has been filed in Bangladesh against the fishermen, prompting the southern state to appeal to the Bangladesh embassy for cooperation to allow continuous contact with the fishermen families, it said. -- PTI

