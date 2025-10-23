Arjun Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for Malaika

10:46

Malaika and Arjun in Paris in 2022





He also shared a throwback picture of Malaika from their trip to Paris.Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two, who tied the knot in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan, announced their separation in 2016.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen shaking a leg in the 'Poison Baby' song from 'Thamma'.





Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage.





She is also currently seen as a judge on the new season of India's Got Talent. She is co-judging the show with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have parted ways over a year ago, but their friendship continues to turn heads. On Malaika's 52nd birthday, Arjun took to Instagram and extended his warm greetings to his ex-girlfriend. "Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring keep smiling and always keep seeking," Arjun wrote.