Follow Rediff on:      
Angry, drunk dad tries to hang girl from well, then...

Thu, 23 October 2025
12:33
Representational image
The UP Police has arrested a man after his 11-year-old daughter fell into a well and died after his attempt to scare her turned wrong in Sitapur district, officials said on Thursday. 

The incident took place on October 21 at Jagannathpur village under the Misrikh police station area. SHO Arvind Singh said, "Shravan Kumar, who is addicted to alcohol, came home drunk and asked his daughter Lakshmi for food. When she said it wasn't ready, he got furious and tried to hang her in the well to scare her."

"However, her hand slipped and she fell into the well. Seeing this, the father jumped in to rescue her, but it was too late," the SHO said.

Neighbours pulled both out using a rope, but the girl had died, the officer said. Police has registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested Kumar. The officer said, "Shravan's wife died six years ago. After that, he became addicted to alcohol and often created a ruckus at home." -- PTI

